Minister buys fuel for all taxis

Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo has bought fuel for all taxis in Ndola
How?? How does that even benefit Zambians apart from showing off how much he has stolen? This is the unshaven thug who scoffed at the honest leadership of the late Mr Grey Zulu.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
COMMENTS
How?? How does that even benefit Zambians apart from showing off how much he has stolen? This is the unshaven thug who scoffed at the honest leadership of the late Mr Grey Zulu.