Minister Bwalya Ngandu’s tribalism exhibited at ZRA

259. (1) Where a person is empowered to make a nomination or an appointment to a public office, that person shall ensure—

(a) that the person being nominated or appointed has the requisite qualification to discharge the functions of the office, as prescribed or specified in public office circulars or establishment registers;

(b) that fifty percent of each gender is nominated or appointed from the total available positions, unless it is not practicable to do so; and

(c) equitable representation of the youth and persons with disabilities, where these qualify for nomination or appointment.

A person empowered to make a nomination or appointment

(2) to a public office shall, where possible, ensure that the nomination or appointment reflects the regional diversity of the people of Zambia.

Don’t people like minister of Finance Ng’andu feel ashamed of themselves when making appointments like the one above ?