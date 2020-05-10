Minister Chilufya accused of deliberately misleading, embarrassing Lungu

This is what we have always been saying. Now listen to what PF cafes are saying.

President Edgar Lungu relaxes some of the Covid 19 measures, after consulting his number one advisor on health issues, Chitalu Chilufya, the minister of health.

Within 24 hours, Chilufya goes to announce 85 more new cases and three deaths. These tests were conducted the day Chilufya was advising Lungu. So on which figures did Lungu bass his decision to relax safe distancing measures.

This makes President Lungu look unconcerned, disorganised and disconnected from reality while minister Chilufya looks more serious and concerned.

It’s interesting that Lungu himself said that he will listen to advice even from those who don’t mean well on Covid-19.