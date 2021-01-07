Minister Chilufya and his partners in crime

Did you know that despite failing to account for K63 million, facilitating the $17 million fraud and mass murder to distribute unsafe condoms, nothing will happen to Chitalu Chilufya? He will continue to be in charge of our health and today he will be announcing Covid 19 statistics as if nothing happened.

It’s true that HoneyBee and Pharmanova owners need to be arrested for fraud, theft and attempted mass murder, but the number one criminal is Chitalu Chilufya. This man is slowly but surely killing this country while president Edgar Lungu is looking. Everything in this scandal and many other start and end at Chitalu Chilufya: while Honeybee received $17 million and used it to distribute killer condoms, Pharmanova received money but distributed nothing.

President Lungu probably won’t even comment on this latest but massive financial and national health scandal.

We don’t know what he has against Lungu which makes the president to fear him so much. But we hope he won’t go down with him.

The brief background is that, in 2019, Chitalu Chilufya cancelled an existing contract to supply drugs by a Danish Company called mission Pharmaceuticals ltd. Instead, he split the contract into three and gave the three contracts to his partners in crime.

The companies Chilufya gave the new contracts to are:

1. Artemis Pharmaceuticals Zambia Limited at the sum of US$14,139,450,00 with a delivery period of 6 to 10 weeks

2. HoneyBee Pharmacy at the sum of US$17,958,150,00 with a delivery period of 8 to 12 weeks.

3. Pharmanova Zambia Limited at the sum of US$3,554,100,00 with a delivery period of 14 to 16 weeks.

All these companies are owned by Chilufya’s partners in crime. In short, most of the money went back to him.

While HoneyBee supplied killer condoms, Artemis Pharmaceutical and Pharmanova got the money and went shopping after giving Chilufya his cut. Did not supply anything.

We will later post PACRA documents showing the owners of Artemis and Pharmanova