Minister Chilufya arrested, quickly released

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has been arrested by the Anti Corruption Commission-ACC-and charged with four counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime in accordance with section 71 (1) of the forfeiture of proceeds crimes act number 19 of 2010.

But Chilufya has already been released on police bond in his own recognizance as a member of parliament.

A Team of lawyers representing Chilufya have confirmed to that the ACC interrogated Chilufya Wednesday morning at their offices in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area.

The lawyers include, Jonas Zimba, Tutwa Ngulube and Munakopa Sikaulu