Minister Chilufya is a danger to Lungu, says Katotobwe

TOMORROW Investments Limited owner Chanda Katotobwe has advised president Edgar Lungu to fire health minister ChItalu Chilufya.

Katotobwe says minister Chilufya is a danger to president Edgar Lungu and Zambia at large.

According to Katotobwe, the minister is being used by imperialists against the interests of Zambia, and that he is using money stolen from the ministry of health to try and challenge Lungu to the presidency via running mate position.