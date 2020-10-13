Minister Chilufya is a danger to Lungu, says Katotobwe

TOMORROW Investments Limited owner Chanda Katotobwe has advised president Edgar Lungu to fire health minister ChItalu
Chilufya.
Katotobwe says minister Chilufya is a danger to president Edgar Lungu and Zambia at large.
According to Katotobwe, the minister is being used by imperialists against the interests of Zambia, and that he is using money stolen from the ministry of health to try and challenge Lungu to the presidency via running mate position.
This is according to a letter of advice Katotobwe wrote to one of president Lungu’ senior advisors. Katotobwe claimed in his letter that minister Chilufya has already compromised PF secretary general Davies Mwila whom he described as not very intelligent.
