Minister Chilufya manages to intimidate courts, ACC

Just like we reported earlier, minister Chitalu Chilufya successfully managed to intimidate courts and the ACC using villagers and chiefs he ferried from Mansa.

Because of the intimidating, hired crowd, the court was forced to postpone case to some time in future.

What kind of country is this where politicians can intimidate courts and the police like this ?

COMMENTS

    Andy Chirwa 3 mins ago

    We saw and knew all along that by having Chilufya ‘arrested,’ President Lungu was simply pulling wool over our eyes. We knew that! Lungu merely instructed the ACC to pretend to arrest Chilufya. Nothing will ever happen to him or to the rest of the PF thieves, such as the ever-thieving Chitotela. Zambians have totally lost faith in the PF kleptocracy. Let’s boot them out in 2021. BUT WE MUST BE ON GUARD AGAINST PF RIGGING THE VOTE YET  AGAIN.

    Disgusted 40 mins ago

    Death to democracy😭

