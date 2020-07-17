Minister Chilufya says he is not guilty

Chilufya denies 4 corruption-related charges in court

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya Thursday pleaded not guilty to four counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime involving more than US$200,000 which was used to purchase shares in the Samfya Marines, land on which Spark guest house is erected, including a boat for transportation.

Chilufya appeared before Chief resident magistrate lameck Mwale.

Particulars of the charges in count one, are that Chilufya between 1st December 2016 and 13st December 2017 at Lusaka in the Lusaka district did possess US $200,000 which was used to purchase 6,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Den Daas Investment Zambia Limited, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In count two, “Possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act No.19 of 2010 of the laws of Zambia” –

Chilufya on a date unknown but between 1st January 2017 and 31st December 2017 at Lusaka in the Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did possess K270,000 cash which was used to purchase 2,000 shares in Samfya Marines and Tourism Services Limited from Leo Jonas Ngosa Investment Limited, property reasonably suspected being proceeds of crime.

In the third count, Dr Chilufya on a date unknown but between 1st January 2018 and 30th December 2019 at Lusaka in the Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did possess K3,000,000 which was used to purchase Lot No.365/366 also known as Spark Guest House situated in Mansa district of Luapula Province, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

In count four, Chilufya on a date unknown but between 1st January 2017 and 31st December, 2017 at Lusaka in the Lusaka district of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia did possess US $52,000 which was used to purchase a passenger boat also known as Transport 32 from Smart Own FZE of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Mwale adjourned the matter to August 4,5,6 and 7 for commencement of trial and cautioned Dr Chilufya against ferrying sympathisers to court as the Judiciary had set guidelines not to allow sympathizers in court but only allow the accused, their lawyers and the media in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In photo, Chitalu Chilufya talking with his lawyers Tutwa Ngulube and Jonas Zimba at the Lusaka Magistrates’Court