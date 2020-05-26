Minister Chilufya to pretend to be Covid positive to avoid arrest

Please Help expose these police officers taking advantage of defective traffic lights:

There are three Women Traffic Police officers taking advantage of the defective traffic lights at the corner of great east and Makishi road and cashing in lots of money without official receipts.

the traffic lights only gives green indicating for you to turn onto Makishi road from great east only goes on for 1.5 seconds and by the time you are turning its red again.

I only hear one of them call the friend by the name “Mofya” .

they emerged from a Toyota Rav 4 registration number BAB 4615. they rubbished my explanation of the traffic lights being defective and instead insisted I Pay.

my appeal to the Mayor of Lusaka is that these traffic lights should be worked on and that the Inspector General of Police should assign Traffic Police officers there to marshal traffic until the defect is resolved because 1.5 seconds is how much time one takes their foot off the brake and step on the accelerator.