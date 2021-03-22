Minister Chitotela threatens journalist

2

Minister Chitotela threatens journalist

Chitotela said he was not weak like Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo and will sort out the journalist.

“I will smoke you out like a rat using cyber crime and security act, I’m not Kampoyongo you can abuse watch the space”Chitotela wrote in a WhatsApp message.

Mpandashalo is the publisher of “Eagle One”, an online newspaper publication.

    Buck Teeth Lungu 1 hour ago

    This Chitoto should leave the journo alone. Minister Sitoto is too dull. He is already disclosing why they are desperate for the PF Cybersecurity Law.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    President 1 hour ago

    Acc please probe chitotela on hes corruption allegations resurfacing since a week ago he has made 600 000 dollars according to that report surfacing , from the concessions he has awarded hes frends and corrupt people , acc open the file ASAP 

    Reply

