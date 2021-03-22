Minister Chitotela threatens journalist

Chitotela said he was not weak like Minister of Home Affairs, Stephen Kampyongo and will sort out the journalist.
“I will smoke you out like a rat using cyber crime and security act, I’m not Kampoyongo you can abuse watch the space”Chitotela wrote in a WhatsApp message.
Mpandashalo is the publisher of “Eagle One”, an online newspaper publication.
This Chitoto should leave the journo alone. Minister Sitoto is too dull. He is already disclosing why they are desperate for the PF Cybersecurity Law.
Acc please probe chitotela on hes corruption allegations resurfacing since a week ago he has made 600 000 dollars according to that report surfacing , from the concessions he has awarded hes frends and corrupt people , acc open the file ASAP