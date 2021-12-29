Minister commissions car park

MINISTER OF INFORMATION COMMISSIONS CAR PARK AT ZNBC
Lusaka, Wednesday, 29 December, 2021
The Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda today commissioned a newly constructed car park at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).
She said: “as Government, it is our desire to see a media industry that has earned a respectable image and inspires confidence in all it’s stakeholders, especially, members of staff.”
The Minister said: “image is important in business as clients form an opinion about a business based on its appearance. It is, therefore, important that media houses match the quality of the products and services offered with high standards for it’s surroundings.”
From Ministry of Information
I think our poor lady had no clue that shes being made to look a fool. Does she fully understand and comprehended her role and her duties? Madam, the very image you speak about is two edged sword. take a step back and look at the story from our perspective as a citizenry. Of all the things happening in Zambia, a car park got your personal attention? You could have delegated that responsibility to an official from your ministry. Not even PS level. You need someone to advise you and spruce up your own image.