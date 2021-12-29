Minister commissions car park

MINISTER OF INFORMATION COMMISSIONS CAR PARK AT ZNBC

Lusaka, Wednesday, 29 December, 2021

The Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda today commissioned a newly constructed car park at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

She said: “as Government, it is our desire to see a media industry that has earned a respectable image and inspires confidence in all it’s stakeholders, especially, members of staff.”

The Minister said: “image is important in business as clients form an opinion about a business based on its appearance. It is, therefore, important that media houses match the quality of the products and services offered with high standards for it’s surroundings.”

From Ministry of Information