Minister Kakubo explains his visit to Sinoma cement

MINISTER CLEARS AIR

Minister of foreign affairs Stanley Kakubo says he went to Sinoma cement plant to buy cement and not to get a bribe.

Social media is awash with allegations of the minister being involved in some wrong doing after photos of him and owners of the cement plant were distributed showing the minister carrying a bag.

Minister Kakubo reacted as follows:

Good day to you all

We have noted a malicious post making rounds on social media suggesting that we are involved in acts of bribery.

I visited Sinoma as a private citizen with view to ordering pockets of cement and premix cement. Management identified me and opted to walk me to the car park and also gave me their branded calendar and a pen as souvenir.

Corrupt people do not go about getting bribes in car parks and in broad daylight.

We therefore urge the public not to moved by such posts as we remain to committed to serving our Country with highest sense of discipline and honest posture.

We wish you pleasant Easter holidays and thank you.

SKK 16.4.22