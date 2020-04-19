Minister Katambo stinking rich from fertilise kickbacks

If there are people who are looting national resources but look distant from the scam, Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo is one of them and this testifies why many farmers have been left in anguish while the agriculture sector is almost collapsed.

Katambo cuts shoddy deals, gives inflated , corrupt contracts to fertiliser companies and agro dealers where is ripping bribes. Now he is building mansions and shopping complexes.

Since election in 2016 he now owns some big farms in central and Copperbelt provinces, one of these is known as Katambo Farm in Mishikishi where he has built a mansion. He also has acquired land near Kafulafuta in an area which is commonly known as Jamaica area and the strictures he is building don’t in anyway relate with the income he has been having since he became MP and Minister. He bought a house in Chalala which he demolished and built a mansion in its place. He has also built a mansion for his new wife in Libala. All these have been done in the last 3 years. Looking at his earnings over the period referred to, there is no way he can amass all that wealth. This is a story of “jumping from rugs to riches”.

As if this is not enough he has a fleet of latest vehicles parked at his farm which is heavily guarded but we managed to get some photos. In January 2020 he came to his constituency and distributed in excess of K1, 000, 000.00 which he gave to his sympathizers in form of K500.00. In the last 30 days he visited his constituency with a bag full of money and distributed it to branch, Constituency and District officials K1000. 00, K2,000. 00 and ZMW5,000. 00 respectively and according to the portfolio held. He has been moving with cash and boasting that he is the richest minister in the country.

Katambo is stealing big, because he has never been rich from the time he has been jumping from one woman to the other. He ditched a woman who helped him settle down after working as a piggery worker at a catholic farm but soon after sort of settling down he jumped for Princess Grace Mushili, daughter of Prince Mushili who helped him become MP. Just this year he ditched Princess Grace and jumped with a woman who he has built the said mansion.

Concerned citizen