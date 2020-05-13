Minister Malanji bans UPND from donating for Covid fight

PF Kwacha constituency MP Joseph Malanji has warned and the leaderships of markets in kwacha constituency of kitwe district not to ever again allow the United Party For National Development UPND aspiring candidates at all levels to make donations in the markets in the fight against Covid 19.

Malanji issued a strong warning after UPND Kwacha constituency aspiring candidate Chrispin Chomba and kwacha ward hopeful candidate Esau Shimau made generous donations of buckets, hand washing soaps, and disinfectants, towards the fight against Covid 19 at kwacha market on saturday last week.