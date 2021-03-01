Minister Malanji buys helicopters

MALANJI BUYS $8.4M HELICOPTER

Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Malanji has acquired a Bell 430 Helicopter from South Africa.

Kitwe District Commissioner, Chileshe Bweupe was on hand to receive Malanji when he travelled to Kitwe and landed the Helicopter with registration ZS-RZA at Kalulushi’s South-downs Airport.

The Bell 430 is a twin-engine light-medium helicopter built by Bell Helicopter of USA.

It is a stretched and more powerful development of the earlier version of the Bell 230.

The Bell 430 costs about $8.4million.

  • comment-avatar
    Helicopter 43 seconds ago

    Our friends are lucky. I cannot even afford a bicycle worth $4. Ummmmmm….

