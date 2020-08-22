Minister Musukwa, Mopani lies exposed

MUSUKWA IS LYING MOPANI HAS MOVED THE OFFICE TO SOUTH AFRICA, TOP 25 SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS AT MOPANI 2016-2019.

Dear Editor.

Mr. Musukwa Richard (Mines Minister) should NOT think someone or Suppliers and Contractors in Zambia are trying to throw mud at his white suite and shirt. Contrary, they have NO political agenda and this is not propaganda but facts.

Local Indigenous Suppliers and Contractors to mines in Zambia just need the following;

A fair share of Business slice from our Local Mines compared to Foreign Companies and foreign Owned companies but resident in Zambia.

Enactment of Local Indigenous content for Mining companies in Zambia because we believe this is the only way Zambians will get a fair share of Business , We want him to be patriotic like the name of his party and not put his selfish interests first and ahead of the Citizen as a leader.

Instruct Mopani to reverse the Decision of awarding tenders from Johannesburg South Africa and bring back the FPA buying office back to kitwe.

In short, they need his help and the help of the president of Zambia.

Can the Minister deny that he has no Company registered and doing Business with the mines? Let him try, we will publish the name, the orders and his phone conversation soliciting for business from Supply managers in almost all mines. This is conflict of interest and that is why he is not able to act in favour of Zambian Suppliers and Contractors nor been Patriotic

The minister says, Mopani has NOT moved the Buying Office. Facts are that Mopani has moved the Long term Contracts Office for Goods and Commodities from Kitwe to Johannesburg. See below the tenders that has been issued and adjudicated from Johannesburg. Local Indigenous Suppliers and Contractors in Zambia, do not be blinded by the minister, you will lose out or you have lost out already.

Does, the minister (Musukwa) with due respect think Indigenous Local Zambian Suppliers and Contractors are benefiting enough from the Mining Business available? Let him see the List of Top 25 – 30 Suppliers and Contractors at Mopani from 2016 to 2019 as an example. The evidence is overwhelming. These are facts on finger tips. How can some deny this?

Is the minister of mines denying that Local Zambian suppliers and Contractors are being denied registration whilst foreign companies mainly from South Africa are been registered at Mopani? We can publish a list in the past three to four months. Again, these are facts that can be verified.

Its absolutely ridiculous and a shame for the minister to defend his position and yet only foreign companies mostly benefits from Business at Mopani and most Mines in Zambia. As Minister of Mines, he should be doing something specifically favorable to Zambians than just denying the truth. And Does the president of Zambia get this information?

As Zambians, we just need the Government to enact a mining Indigenous local Content Law that should force these multinational companies to partner or form Joint ventures with Zambian companies and individuals. The ministry of Labour should also localize the position of Chief commercial Officer, Commercial managers, Supply Managers and Head supply In Zambia by law. ZICA and ministry of Finance Must also enact a law to localize the CFO position because Supply reports to CFO in most Mining companies. Then the Ministry of Home Affairs must also stop issuing work permits and Business permits to Suppliers and Contractors unless they show that they have a Zambian Partner and active shareholder with NOT less than 25% in such a Company.

Zambians, we are too docile, we need to act and wake up. How can we be dominated in our back yard, our homes, our own Country by South Africans, Indian and Peruvians?

Secondly, it is true, we want the Zambian Buying office at Mopani to be fully kitwe functional, locally based fully controlled by local professionals. Zambians did not steal the money from Mopani or Glencore. South African management did by forming South African Companies and inflating prices to take money into their pockets back home for too long. They do not even pay tax here in Zambia. How can we develop? Money goes to Johannesburg, Mumbai and shanghai to build the best infrastructures and we only remain with IFILONGOMA (pits and trenches curving).

This is why you can see that the TOP 25 companies are Foreign dominated by South African and Peruvians. It is because they have positioned themselves well to beneficiate themselves. They have put their own people in those positions whilst Zambian mgt is fighting one another. Are Zambians this blind and stupid?

Those foreigners like Sneha Deepthi (Indian) must go back to Mumbai. Susana Chequin Must also go back to Peru. The South Africans must also reduce; we cannot have them in huge numbers at Mopani like they are, they favour their fellow South Africans. Reduce even Chinese to reasonable numbers. Zambians Must take charge of these Positions. We have too many graduates roaming the streets without Job.

Suppliers and Contractors, our Copperbelt economy is crushed because of these selfish people (Indians, South Africans and Peruvians) and the Government especially a Minister who cannot work or be patriotic like his party name. If they Government do not act, let us make sure we take away the votes. Let us try someone else. It is too much. Zambian Business for Zambians. Zambian lives matters too!

Find hereto the Top 25 companies ranking by earnings performance per year. 99% of Top 25 to 50 Companies in Mopani accounting for 90% of annual expenditure on both Goods, commodities and Services are foreign owned companies. These are facts and the information accurate. If the Mopani FPA buying office is left in Johannesburg, as it has already been re-located, this expenditure percentage will go to 98%. Copperbelt will be a dead economy. South Africa (Johannesburg), Peru and Indian cities will be the only beneficiaries. We need to stop this situation.

MOPANI COPPER MINES PLC.

ANNUAL PAYMENT TO SUPPLIERS

YEAR 2019

NO.

SUPPLIER

AMOUNT-USD

OWNERSHIP

1. Lumwana Mining Company Limited

169,726,778.80

Foreign owned- Specialised Commodity sourcing

2 Kansanshi Mining Plc

161,098,783.00

Foreign owned- Specialised Commodity Sourcing.

3. CEC

95,143,088.06

public listed – Zambia restricted sourcing.

4. Marray & Robert

27,765,081.30

Foreign owned – South African

5.Redpath Zambia Ltd

24,083,188.50

Foreign owned – South African

6. Puma

21,269,297.76

Foreign Owned -French

7.Reliant Mining & Construction Ltd

16,601,948.41

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

8.Redpath Rig Resources Ltd

15,269,378.35

Foreign owned – South African

9.Barlow World

14,102,472.00

Foreign Owned – South African

10.Group Five (Z) Ltd

13,283,568.70

Foreign Owned – South African

11.Group R Mining Z Ltd

12,780,797.01

Foreign Owned – South African

12.WBHO

12,184,893.36

Foreign Owned – South African

13.Zinpro Z Ltd

10,748,274.47

JV- South Africa/Zambian – South African Controlled 75%

14.KAVS

9,820,014.42

Indian Owned – resident in Zambia

15.Opermin

9,380,943.70

Foreign owned – Peruvian

16.AAC Mining

9,118,652.50

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

17.African Explosives

7,568,159.30

Foreign Owned – South African Controlled-Public Listed

18. African Mechanical

5,755,013.44

Foreign Indian Owned – Indians

19.Steel Services

5,474,919.40

Foreign Owned – South African

20. Glencore

5,460,099.42

Parent Company – Switzerland – specialised services

21 Sandvik

5,436,697.80

Foreign Owned – Sweden

22 Consorcio Tauro Mining Ltd

5,390,130.23

Foreign owned – Peruvian

23. Metal Fab

4,550,603.81

Foreign Owned – South African

24. Madison

4,356,850.21

Zambian owened – restricted service. Cannot be sourced outside the country

25.Senet pty

3,950,218.07

Foreign Owned

YEAR 2018- MOPANI COPPER MINES

NO.

SUPPLIER

AMOUNT-USD

OWNERSHIP

1. Lumwana Mining Company Limited

152,544,415.93

Foreign Owned – Austrilian – Specialised Commodity Sourcing

2. ERG

140,845,534.23

Foreign Owned- Khasakistan – Specialised Commodity Sourcing

3. CEC

102,415,176.10

Public Listed – Zambia- Restricted specialised commodity Sourcing

4.Kansanshi Mining Plc

68,533,908.08

Foreign Owned – Austrilian – Specialised Commodity Sourcing

5.Marray & Robert

53,226,171.30

Foreign Owned – South African

6.Redpath Zambia Ltd

35,436,073.63

Foreign Owned – South African

7.Reliant Mining & Construction Ltd

33,544,486.83

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

8.Puma

32,024,568.82

Foreign Owned – French

9.Barlow World

23,436,528.82

Foreign Owned – South African

10.Redpath Rig Resources Ltd

16,601,494.42

JV – Zambia – South Africa

11.Group R Mining Z Ltd

15,318,587.44

Foreign Owned – South African

12.Opermin

12,027,156.20

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

13.Zinpro Z Ltd

9,467,732.30

JV – Zambia – South Africa

14.Senet pty

9,207,003.26

Foreign Owned – South African

15.WBHO

9,160,217.87

Foreign Owned – South African

16.AAC Mining

9,158,563.20

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

17.African Explosives

8,868,114.40

Public Listed – South African Foreign

18.Kalumbila Minerals Plc

7,612,162.40

Foreign Owned – Australian – Speacialised Commodity Sourcing

19. Kamoto

7,151,608.20

Glencore subsidiary – DRC – Switzerland Foreign Owned – specialised commodity Sourcing

20.African Mechanical

5,965,366.52

Foreign Owned – Indians

21.Consorcio Tauro Mining Ltd

5,492,028.08

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

22.Sandvik

4,837,956.61

Foreign Owened – Sweden

23.Bhubezi

4,520,311.84

Foreign Owned – South African

24.Sasol

4,405,364.84

Foreign Owned – South African

YEAR 2017- MOPANI COPPER MINES

NO.

SUPPLIER

AMOUNT-USD

OWNERSHIP

1

Lumwana Mining Company Limited

113,813,936.50

Foreign Owned – Australian- Specialised Commodity Sourcing

2

Kansanshi Mining Plc

95,615,771.52

Foreign Owned – Australian- Specialised Commodity Sourcing

3

CEC

83,627,858.79

Public Listed – Zambian

4

ERG SALES

56,539,538.03

Foreign Owned – Khaskistan- Specialised Commodity Sourcing

5

Marray & Robert

52,423,144.12

Foreign Owned – South African

6

Redpath Zambia Ltd

28,459,025.46

Foreign Owned – South African

7

Reliant Mining & Construction Ltd

25,537,161.41

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

8

Puma

24,151,618.91

Foreign Owned – French

9

Redpath Rig Resources Ltd

17,918,689.51

Foreign Owned – South African-canadian

10

Barlow World

11,401,298.65

Foreign Owned – South African

11

Zinpro Z Ltd

10,317,217.34

JV- Zambian- South African

12

Group R Mining Z Ltd

9,677,290.09

Foreign Owned – South African

13

AAC Mining

9,370,720.04

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

14

Glencore

9,187,846.62

Parent Company – Foreign – Switzerland

15

Opermin

9,155,144.83

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

16

African Explosives

7,183,234.83

Public Listedd- Foreign Controlled- South African

17

African Mechanical

6,591,128.77

Foreign Owned – Indian

18

WBHO

4,720,538.28

Foreign Owned -South African

19

Consorcio Tauro Mining Ltd

4,024,990.36

Foreign Owned – peruvian

20

Master Drilling

3,866,607.42

Foreign Owned – Peruvian

21

Omilyne

3,601,288.42

Foreign Owned – South African

22

Consolidated Power

3,406,715.88

Foreign Owned – South African

23

Steel Services

3,060,423.18

Foreign Owned – South African

24

Sasol Nitro

3,001,482.61

Foreign Owned – South African

25

Madison

2,740,795.40

Zambian Owned – restricted speciliased service

YEAR 2016- MOPANI COPPER MINES

NO.

SUPPLIER

AMOUNT-USD

OWNERSHIP

1

Lumwana Mining Company Limited

97,511,576.40

Foreign Owned – Australian – specialised Commodity Sourcing

2

CEC

90,796,584.72

Public Listed – Zambian

3

ERG SALES

84,459,721.36

Foreign Owned – khasakistan

4

Kansanshi Mining Plc

48,379,836.36

Foreign Owned – Australian – specialised Commodity Sourcing

5

Marray & Robert

42,992,007.00

Foreign Owned – South African

6

Puma

23,054,371.91

Foreign Owned – French

7

Group R Mining Z Ltd

16,117,957.73

Foreign Owned – South African

8

Reliant Mining & Contruction Ltd

16,034,686.22

Foreign Owned – peruvian

9

Redpath Rig Resources Ltd

14,767,775.47

Foreign Owned – South African – Canadian

10

Barlow World

12,331,802.00

Foreign Owned – South African

11

AAC Mining

11,054,425.52

Foreign Owned – peruvian

12

Senet pty

9,095,401.87

Foreign Owned – South African

13

African Explosives

7,521,013.20

Public Listed – Foreigned Controlled- South African

14

FLSmidth

7,411,494.00

Foreign Owned – South African

15

African Mechanical

6,877,226.56

Foreign Owned – Indian

16

Zinpro Z Ltd

6,632,560.07

JV – Zambia- South Africa- Foregn Controlled – South Africa

17

EC Mining

5,611,673.30

Foreign Owned – resident in Zambia

18

Consorcio Tauro Mining Ltd

4,501,765.29

Foreign Owned – peruvian

19

Opermin

4,377,352.50

Foreign Owned – peruvian

20

WBHO

3,546,186.29

Foreign Owned – South African

21

Sasol Nitro

3,546,186.29

Foreign Owned – South African

22

Glencore

3,519,563.70

Parent Company – Switzerland- Specialised

23

Liang Yun

3,266,373.59

Foreign Owned – Chinese

24

Metal Fabricators

3,125,771.82

Public Listed – malaysian Foreign Controlled

25

Gestdan Mining

3,060,806.29

Foreign Owned – South African

BELOW ARE SOME OF THE TENDERS THAT MOPANI HAS ISSUED THROUGH ITS JOHANNESBURG OFFICE IN SOUTH AFRICA. THIS IS PROOF THAT THE FPA BUYING OFFICE HAS BEEN MOVED FROM KITWE – ZAMBIA TO SOUTH AFRICA. FACTS AND VERY ACCURATE. THIS CAN BE VERIFIED AND PROOVED. ONE WONDERS HOW THE MINISTER OF MINES CAN CONTINUE DENYING. WE JUST NEED ACTION FROM YOU AND YOUR GOVERNMENT. WE ARE NOT AGAINST YOU!

Good Day All

Invitation to Tender – Glencore Copper African Region – _2019

Mining –

Contracting Entity: Mopani Copper Mines PLC (MCM)

Introduction:

Glencore Commercial is engaging the market to source a comprehensive and competitive submission for two of our Copper Assets – Mopani Copper Mine (MCM)) for 5 years.

Depending on the submission, and competing responses received, MCM may contract with the winning bidder(s).

Accordingly, we encourage invitees to provide a commercially compelling proposal for consideration.

Tender Documentation:

The pack consist of the following documentation:

Annexure 0 Introduction

Annexure 0-1 Invitation to Tender(including Acknowledgement and Intention to submit a Proposal and Request for information)

Annexure 1-1 Glencore Copper – Template – Group Supply Agreement

Annexure 2 Form of Tender (Excel Questionnaire)

SADC Declaration by Producer Appendix III to Annexure I

Please carefully read and review all the supplied information. Any content the Tenderer cannot accept must be tabled in the return submission under Contractual Obligations (Tender closing date: 2020, 8AM Central Africa Time).

The Tenderer must also read and clearly understand Glencore plc’s Code of Conduct, Our Values, Global Anti-Corruption Policy and the Human Rights Policy documents, as the content contained is a mandatory requirement for all dealings with Glencore. (Refer to https://glencore.com/who-we-are/governance)

Instructions on how to complete the Form of Tender can be found as referenced. Please populate all required information.

Submissions including all accompanying documentation, must be submitted to

Copper.GCA.Mining@Glencore.co.za.

Glencore Operations South Africa (pty)

Att: Clemens Engelbrecht;

Tel: +27 11 772 0540;

Melrose Arch, RoseBank

Johannesburg

South Africa.

Tender Timing:

Tenderers are to submit the following:

Acknowledgement of Receipt and Intent (whether the Tenderer intends submitting a Proposal or not) – by Tuesday, 2020 at 5pm (Central Africa Time)

Tender Submission in full – by Monday morning, 2020 at 8am (Central Africa Time)

Tender Questions:

Any Questions and matters for discussion or clarification should be submitted in writing by latest at 5pm (Central Africa Time)

TO:

Copper.GCA.Mining@Glencore.co.za.

NOTE: Include the Tender Reference number in the subject line for all correspondence – CAUF.