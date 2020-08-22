Minister Musukwa, Mopani lies exposed

MUSUKWA IS LYING MOPANI HAS MOVED THE OFFICE TO SOUTH AFRICA, TOP 25 SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS AT MOPANI 2016-2019.
Dear Editor.
Mr. Musukwa Richard (Mines Minister) should NOT think someone or Suppliers and Contractors in Zambia are trying to throw mud at his white suite and shirt. Contrary, they have NO political agenda and this is not propaganda but facts.
Local Indigenous Suppliers and Contractors to mines in Zambia just need the following;
A fair share of Business slice from our Local Mines compared to Foreign Companies and foreign Owned companies but resident in Zambia.
Enactment of Local Indigenous content for Mining companies in Zambia because we believe this is the only way Zambians will get a fair share of Business , We want him to be patriotic like the name of his party and not put his selfish interests first and ahead of the Citizen as a leader.
Instruct Mopani to reverse the Decision of awarding tenders from Johannesburg South Africa and bring back the FPA buying office back to kitwe.
In short, they need his help and the help of the president of Zambia.
Can the Minister deny that he has no Company registered and doing Business with the mines? Let him try, we will publish the name, the orders and his phone conversation soliciting for business from Supply managers in almost all mines. This is conflict of interest and that is why he is not able to act in favour of Zambian Suppliers and Contractors nor been Patriotic
The minister says, Mopani has NOT moved the Buying Office. Facts are that Mopani has moved the Long term Contracts Office for Goods and Commodities from Kitwe to Johannesburg. See below the tenders that has been issued and adjudicated from Johannesburg. Local Indigenous Suppliers and Contractors in Zambia, do not be blinded by the minister, you will lose out or you have lost out already.
Does, the minister (Musukwa) with due respect think Indigenous Local Zambian Suppliers and Contractors are benefiting enough from the Mining Business available? Let him see the List of Top 25 – 30 Suppliers and Contractors at Mopani from 2016 to 2019 as an example. The evidence is overwhelming. These are facts on finger tips. How can some deny this?
Is the minister of mines denying that Local Zambian suppliers and Contractors are being denied registration whilst foreign companies mainly from South Africa are been registered at Mopani? We can publish a list in the past three to four months. Again, these are facts that can be verified.
Its absolutely ridiculous and a shame for the minister to defend his position and yet only foreign companies mostly benefits from Business at Mopani and most Mines in Zambia. As Minister of Mines, he should be doing something specifically favorable to Zambians than just denying the truth. And Does the president of Zambia get this information?
As Zambians, we just need the Government to enact a mining Indigenous local Content Law that should force these multinational companies to partner or form Joint ventures with Zambian companies and individuals. The ministry of Labour should also localize the position of Chief commercial Officer, Commercial managers, Supply Managers and Head supply In Zambia by law. ZICA and ministry of Finance Must also enact a law to localize the CFO position because Supply reports to CFO in most Mining companies. Then the Ministry of Home Affairs must also stop issuing work permits and Business permits to Suppliers and Contractors unless they show that they have a Zambian Partner and active shareholder with NOT less than 25% in such a Company.
Zambians, we are too docile, we need to act and wake up. How can we be dominated in our back yard, our homes, our own Country by South Africans, Indian and Peruvians?
Secondly, it is true, we want the Zambian Buying office at Mopani to be fully kitwe functional, locally based fully controlled by local professionals. Zambians did not steal the money from Mopani or Glencore. South African management did by forming South African Companies and inflating prices to take money into their pockets back home for too long. They do not even pay tax here in Zambia. How can we develop? Money goes to Johannesburg, Mumbai and shanghai to build the best infrastructures and we only remain with IFILONGOMA (pits and trenches curving).
This is why you can see that the TOP 25 companies are Foreign dominated by South African and Peruvians. It is because they have positioned themselves well to beneficiate themselves. They have put their own people in those positions whilst Zambian mgt is fighting one another. Are Zambians this blind and stupid?
Those foreigners like Sneha Deepthi (Indian) must go back to Mumbai. Susana Chequin Must also go back to Peru. The South Africans must also reduce; we cannot have them in huge numbers at Mopani like they are, they favour their fellow South Africans. Reduce even Chinese to reasonable numbers. Zambians Must take charge of these Positions. We have too many graduates roaming the streets without Job.
Suppliers and Contractors, our Copperbelt economy is crushed because of these selfish people (Indians, South Africans and Peruvians) and the Government especially a Minister who cannot work or be patriotic like his party name. If they Government do not act, let us make sure we take away the votes. Let us try someone else. It is too much. Zambian Business for Zambians. Zambian lives matters too!
Find hereto the Top 25 companies ranking by earnings performance per year. 99% of Top 25 to 50 Companies in Mopani accounting for 90% of annual expenditure on both Goods, commodities and Services are foreign owned companies. These are facts and the information accurate. If the Mopani FPA buying office is left in Johannesburg, as it has already been re-located, this expenditure percentage will go to 98%. Copperbelt will be a dead economy. South Africa (Johannesburg), Peru and Indian cities will be the only beneficiaries. We need to stop this situation.
MOPANI COPPER MINES PLC.
ANNUAL PAYMENT TO SUPPLIERS
YEAR 2019
NO.
SUPPLIER
AMOUNT-USD
OWNERSHIP
1. Lumwana Mining Company Limited
169,726,778.80
Foreign owned- Specialised Commodity sourcing
2 Kansanshi Mining Plc
161,098,783.00
Foreign owned- Specialised Commodity Sourcing.
3. CEC
95,143,088.06
public listed – Zambia restricted sourcing.
4. Marray & Robert
27,765,081.30
Foreign owned – South African
5.Redpath Zambia Ltd
24,083,188.50
Foreign owned – South African
6. Puma
21,269,297.76
Foreign Owned -French
7.Reliant Mining & Construction Ltd
16,601,948.41
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
8.Redpath Rig Resources Ltd
15,269,378.35
Foreign owned – South African
9.Barlow World
14,102,472.00
Foreign Owned – South African
10.Group Five (Z) Ltd
13,283,568.70
Foreign Owned – South African
11.Group R Mining Z Ltd
12,780,797.01
Foreign Owned – South African
12.WBHO
12,184,893.36
Foreign Owned – South African
13.Zinpro Z Ltd
10,748,274.47
JV- South Africa/Zambian – South African Controlled 75%
14.KAVS
9,820,014.42
Indian Owned – resident in Zambia
15.Opermin
9,380,943.70
Foreign owned – Peruvian
16.AAC Mining
9,118,652.50
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
17.African Explosives
7,568,159.30
Foreign Owned – South African Controlled-Public Listed
18. African Mechanical
5,755,013.44
Foreign Indian Owned – Indians
19.Steel Services
5,474,919.40
Foreign Owned – South African
20. Glencore
5,460,099.42
Parent Company – Switzerland – specialised services
21 Sandvik
5,436,697.80
Foreign Owned – Sweden
22 Consorcio Tauro Mining Ltd
5,390,130.23
Foreign owned – Peruvian
23. Metal Fab
4,550,603.81
Foreign Owned – South African
24. Madison
4,356,850.21
Zambian owened – restricted service. Cannot be sourced outside the country
25.Senet pty
3,950,218.07
Foreign Owned
YEAR 2018- MOPANI COPPER MINES
NO.
SUPPLIER
AMOUNT-USD
OWNERSHIP
1. Lumwana Mining Company Limited
152,544,415.93
Foreign Owned – Austrilian – Specialised Commodity Sourcing
2. ERG
140,845,534.23
Foreign Owned- Khasakistan – Specialised Commodity Sourcing
3. CEC
102,415,176.10
Public Listed – Zambia- Restricted specialised commodity Sourcing
4.Kansanshi Mining Plc
68,533,908.08
Foreign Owned – Austrilian – Specialised Commodity Sourcing
5.Marray & Robert
53,226,171.30
Foreign Owned – South African
6.Redpath Zambia Ltd
35,436,073.63
Foreign Owned – South African
7.Reliant Mining & Construction Ltd
33,544,486.83
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
8.Puma
32,024,568.82
Foreign Owned – French
9.Barlow World
23,436,528.82
Foreign Owned – South African
10.Redpath Rig Resources Ltd
16,601,494.42
JV – Zambia – South Africa
11.Group R Mining Z Ltd
15,318,587.44
Foreign Owned – South African
12.Opermin
12,027,156.20
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
13.Zinpro Z Ltd
9,467,732.30
JV – Zambia – South Africa
14.Senet pty
9,207,003.26
Foreign Owned – South African
15.WBHO
9,160,217.87
Foreign Owned – South African
16.AAC Mining
9,158,563.20
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
17.African Explosives
8,868,114.40
Public Listed – South African Foreign
18.Kalumbila Minerals Plc
7,612,162.40
Foreign Owned – Australian – Speacialised Commodity Sourcing
19. Kamoto
7,151,608.20
Glencore subsidiary – DRC – Switzerland Foreign Owned – specialised commodity Sourcing
20.African Mechanical
5,965,366.52
Foreign Owned – Indians
21.Consorcio Tauro Mining Ltd
5,492,028.08
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
22.Sandvik
4,837,956.61
Foreign Owened – Sweden
23.Bhubezi
4,520,311.84
Foreign Owned – South African
24.Sasol
4,405,364.84
Foreign Owned – South African
YEAR 2017- MOPANI COPPER MINES
NO.
SUPPLIER
AMOUNT-USD
OWNERSHIP
1
Lumwana Mining Company Limited
113,813,936.50
Foreign Owned – Australian- Specialised Commodity Sourcing
2
Kansanshi Mining Plc
95,615,771.52
Foreign Owned – Australian- Specialised Commodity Sourcing
3
CEC
83,627,858.79
Public Listed – Zambian
4
ERG SALES
56,539,538.03
Foreign Owned – Khaskistan- Specialised Commodity Sourcing
5
Marray & Robert
52,423,144.12
Foreign Owned – South African
6
Redpath Zambia Ltd
28,459,025.46
Foreign Owned – South African
7
Reliant Mining & Construction Ltd
25,537,161.41
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
8
Puma
24,151,618.91
Foreign Owned – French
9
Redpath Rig Resources Ltd
17,918,689.51
Foreign Owned – South African-canadian
10
Barlow World
11,401,298.65
Foreign Owned – South African
11
Zinpro Z Ltd
10,317,217.34
JV- Zambian- South African
12
Group R Mining Z Ltd
9,677,290.09
Foreign Owned – South African
13
AAC Mining
9,370,720.04
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
14
Glencore
9,187,846.62
Parent Company – Foreign – Switzerland
15
Opermin
9,155,144.83
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
16
African Explosives
7,183,234.83
Public Listedd- Foreign Controlled- South African
17
African Mechanical
6,591,128.77
Foreign Owned – Indian
18
WBHO
4,720,538.28
Foreign Owned -South African
19
Consorcio Tauro Mining Ltd
4,024,990.36
Foreign Owned – peruvian
20
Master Drilling
3,866,607.42
Foreign Owned – Peruvian
21
Omilyne
3,601,288.42
Foreign Owned – South African
22
Consolidated Power
3,406,715.88
Foreign Owned – South African
23
Steel Services
3,060,423.18
Foreign Owned – South African
24
Sasol Nitro
3,001,482.61
Foreign Owned – South African
25
Madison
2,740,795.40
Zambian Owned – restricted speciliased service
YEAR 2016- MOPANI COPPER MINES
NO.
SUPPLIER
AMOUNT-USD
OWNERSHIP
1
Lumwana Mining Company Limited
97,511,576.40
Foreign Owned – Australian – specialised Commodity Sourcing
2
CEC
90,796,584.72
Public Listed – Zambian
3
ERG SALES
84,459,721.36
Foreign Owned – khasakistan
4
Kansanshi Mining Plc
48,379,836.36
Foreign Owned – Australian – specialised Commodity Sourcing
5
Marray & Robert
42,992,007.00
Foreign Owned – South African
6
Puma
23,054,371.91
Foreign Owned – French
7
Group R Mining Z Ltd
16,117,957.73
Foreign Owned – South African
8
Reliant Mining & Contruction Ltd
16,034,686.22
Foreign Owned – peruvian
9
Redpath Rig Resources Ltd
14,767,775.47
Foreign Owned – South African – Canadian
10
Barlow World
12,331,802.00
Foreign Owned – South African
11
AAC Mining
11,054,425.52
Foreign Owned – peruvian
12
Senet pty
9,095,401.87
Foreign Owned – South African
13
African Explosives
7,521,013.20
Public Listed – Foreigned Controlled- South African
14
FLSmidth
7,411,494.00
Foreign Owned – South African
15
African Mechanical
6,877,226.56
Foreign Owned – Indian
16
Zinpro Z Ltd
6,632,560.07
JV – Zambia- South Africa- Foregn Controlled – South Africa
17
EC Mining
5,611,673.30
Foreign Owned – resident in Zambia
18
Consorcio Tauro Mining Ltd
4,501,765.29
Foreign Owned – peruvian
19
Opermin
4,377,352.50
Foreign Owned – peruvian
20
WBHO
3,546,186.29
Foreign Owned – South African
21
Sasol Nitro
3,546,186.29
Foreign Owned – South African
22
Glencore
3,519,563.70
Parent Company – Switzerland- Specialised
23
Liang Yun
3,266,373.59
Foreign Owned – Chinese
24
Metal Fabricators
3,125,771.82
Public Listed – malaysian Foreign Controlled
25
Gestdan Mining
3,060,806.29
Foreign Owned – South African
BELOW ARE SOME OF THE TENDERS THAT MOPANI HAS ISSUED THROUGH ITS JOHANNESBURG OFFICE IN SOUTH AFRICA. THIS IS PROOF THAT THE FPA BUYING OFFICE HAS BEEN MOVED FROM KITWE – ZAMBIA TO SOUTH AFRICA. FACTS AND VERY ACCURATE. THIS CAN BE VERIFIED AND PROOVED. ONE WONDERS HOW THE MINISTER OF MINES CAN CONTINUE DENYING. WE JUST NEED ACTION FROM YOU AND YOUR GOVERNMENT. WE ARE NOT AGAINST YOU!
Good Day All
Invitation to Tender – Glencore Copper African Region – _2019
Mining –
Contracting Entity: Mopani Copper Mines PLC (MCM)
Introduction:
Glencore Commercial is engaging the market to source a comprehensive and competitive submission for two of our Copper Assets – Mopani Copper Mine (MCM)) for 5 years.
Depending on the submission, and competing responses received, MCM may contract with the winning bidder(s).
Accordingly, we encourage invitees to provide a commercially compelling proposal for consideration.
Tender Documentation:
The pack consist of the following documentation:
Annexure 0 Introduction
Annexure 0-1 Invitation to Tender(including Acknowledgement and Intention to submit a Proposal and Request for information)
Annexure 1-1 Glencore Copper – Template – Group Supply Agreement
Annexure 2 Form of Tender (Excel Questionnaire)
SADC Declaration by Producer Appendix III to Annexure I
Please carefully read and review all the supplied information. Any content the Tenderer cannot accept must be tabled in the return submission under Contractual Obligations (Tender closing date: 2020, 8AM Central Africa Time).
The Tenderer must also read and clearly understand Glencore plc’s Code of Conduct, Our Values, Global Anti-Corruption Policy and the Human Rights Policy documents, as the content contained is a mandatory requirement for all dealings with Glencore. (Refer to https://glencore.com/who-we-are/governance)
Instructions on how to complete the Form of Tender can be found as referenced. Please populate all required information.
Submissions including all accompanying documentation, must be submitted to
Copper.GCA.Mining@Glencore.co.za.
Glencore Operations South Africa (pty)
Att: Clemens Engelbrecht;
Tel: +27 11 772 0540;
Melrose Arch, RoseBank
Johannesburg
South Africa.
Tender Timing:
Tenderers are to submit the following:
Acknowledgement of Receipt and Intent (whether the Tenderer intends submitting a Proposal or not) – by Tuesday, 2020 at 5pm (Central Africa Time)
Tender Submission in full – by Monday morning, 2020 at 8am (Central Africa Time)
Tender Questions:
Any Questions and matters for discussion or clarification should be submitted in writing by latest at 5pm (Central Africa Time)
TO:
Copper.GCA.Mining@Glencore.co.za.
NOTE: Include the Tender Reference number in the subject line for all correspondence – CAUF.
COMMENTS