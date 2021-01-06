Minister Mwakalombe says he has Covid

Mwakalombe has tested positive for COVID-19

Copperbelt Minister Japhen says he has tested positive for Covid. He has gone into self isolation. He said this to State owned and PF controlled ZNBC news in a statement.

In the picture is Mwakalombe with Hot Fm radio announcer Mutale Mwanza at Zacharia Chavula’s burial at Memorial Park yesterday.

Mwakalombe is the main owner (majority shareholder) of Hot FM. The Chavula family is the minority shareholders.

    Usee 15 hours ago

    Now you can see why Nawakwi was vomiting lies on HH and Privitisation.

    Max 17 hours ago

    It’s very brave and very good of him to come out openly and say he has covid-19 infection and that he’s going into self-isolation.

    MMS 21 hours ago

    Much explains why HOT FM is PF machine!!!!

