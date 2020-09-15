Minister Nkhuwa, ERB give fuel contract to ghost company

Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa amd sone Energy Regulation board(ERB) officials have teamed up to give a ghost company from Botswana a multi million dollar contract to supply fuel to the government of zambia without proper procedures being followed.

The scam which is being spearheaded by minister Nkhuwa Senior officials from both Ministry of Energy and ERB will see a Botswana briefcase company being awarded a multi million dollar fuel contract which it has no capacity to supply.

No tender procedures have been followed but only the influence of the senior officials from both Ministry of Energy and ERB Is working.

This same company has fake bank grantees and the process to award it such a huge contract to is irregular.

This ill and illegal deal is being championed by top officials at Ministry of Energy and ERB.

This deal must be watched carefully as it will make Zambia lose a lot of money.