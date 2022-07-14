Minister of economy says he only has K100 000 debt

MINISTER OF GREEN ECONOMY NZOVU SAYS HE ONLY HAS NKONGOLE FOR 100 PIN BUT K90 MILLION ASSETS

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has assets valued at K95.4m while his liabilities are pegged at K100,000.

The UPND Nangoma legislator declared 15 assets, which include two plots in Makeni valued at over K28m, K14.5m worth of shares in Nzovu Transport and a plot in Lusaka West pegged at K9m.

He also owns Nangoma Safari Lodge worth K7m, Kapiri Mposhi and Manyumbi Farm worth K10.8m and a plot in Kabwe worth K14.5m.

Nangoma youth centre, valued at K1 million, i

Daily Mail