Minister of Finance Musokotwane declares K320m in bank

Utenensu 👦

Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane says he has K320 Million in the bank.

MUSOKOTWANE DECLARES K320 MILLION IN THE BANK AND OVER K116 MILLION ASSETS

Finance and National Planning Minister Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane has declared K116,020,000 in assets and K17 million in liabilities.

The assets make up five pieces of land with value ranging between K95 million and K200 million and a dairy farm worth K2 million.

Other declarations made as seen by Millennium Radio include; K320 million in the bank, Liuwa Village House worth K800,000 and Student Boarding House worth K2.5 million.