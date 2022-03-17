Minister of tourism accused of promoting racism

Dear Editor,

I watched a video clip on your site about the minister of Tourism and Arts Rodney Sikumba justifying the reasons why up to now he has not signed hunting concessions for this season.

The gist of Sikumba’s statement is that he has not signed the concession because indigenous Zambians were not allowed to participate in the bidding process. This is a blatant lie from a minister whose government has promised to offer equal opportunities to all regardless of their religion, color or race.

In the public tender that the Department of Wildlife advertised in the government newspapers, everyone was free to participate including indigenous Zambians.

The issue of an indigenous Zambians participating was not one of the requirements for one to bid for a tender in the 19 hunting blocks.

Recently, Community Resources Board president Rogers Lubilo and his chairman George Tembo during their Ndeke hotel press briefing complained that the minister has failed to address the concerns of the communities as well as issues of hunting concessions.

The CRB officials said because of the failure to address issues of hunting concessions, poaching and unemployment levels have risen.

I am personally upset with the statement by Sikumba, which I find divisive , discriminatory and reckless considering that President Hakainde Hichilema was working hard to unite the country regardless of one’s color, religion or tribe.

The rule of law should apply in the manner issues surrounding safari tenders were handled instead of dividing the nation by rendering unconstitutional statements that could not be supported by any law.

The President has been complaining that the Patriotic Front (PF) divided the country based on tribe and he was working to unite Zambians regardless of their tribe, color or religion.

But last week’s statement by Sikumba is contrary to the aspirations of the President as he attempts to divide Zambians based on race, color and religion.

My plea to you Mr President is to kindly take action against your minister who is driving your agenda of reuniting Zambians in reverse gear.

I do not want dununa reverse.

Michael Chulu