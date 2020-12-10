Minister Siliya’s boyfriend arrested for swindling Chinese

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya’s Boyfriend Mark Mubalama has been arrested. Mumbalama is currently detained at Lusaka Central Police Station with two Chinese National aftrer they sold fake Gold to another Chinese National who goes by the name of Jack the owner of Sunshare.

According to Police sources the amount involved is US45000. The source said an Assistant Commissioner of Police who is also Deputy Division Criminal Investigations Officer ( DCIO) a Mr. Sapaulo is trying to mediate between the Complainant and Mr. Mubalama.

By Press time Mubalama and the two Chinese nationals were still in custody.

