Minister Yaluma says Tongas are bad people

Yaluma says he hates Tongas because they are bad people

– Yet he is married to a Tonga woman.

In the midst of the COVID 19 fight, Minister of Commerce and Industry Christopher Yaluma goes tribal at Mumba village in Malole constituency as he launches his re-election bid as area Member of Parliament in 2021.

Yaluma distributed over 3000 bags of mealie meal brought by a Chinese truck from CNMC mining of Kalulushi. Yaluma’s wife is a Tonga from Monze. The wife’s father was at one time Mp for Monze. One wonder how their wives, children, in-laws from both sides feel with such characters..