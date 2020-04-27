Minister Yaluma says Tongas are bad people

Yaluma says he hates Tongas because they are bad people
– Yet he is married to a Tonga woman.
In the midst of the COVID 19 fight, Minister of Commerce and Industry Christopher Yaluma goes tribal at Mumba village in Malole constituency as he launches his re-election bid as area Member of Parliament in 2021.
Yaluma distributed over 3000 bags of mealie meal brought by a Chinese truck from CNMC mining of Kalulushi. Yaluma’s wife is a Tonga from Monze. The wife’s father was at one time Mp for Monze. One wonder how their wives, children, in-laws from both sides feel with such characters..
This is not only sickening but criminal under the constitution. Just what the hell is wrong with Bembas, you recall what Sampa, Luo, Sata, Kambwili etc all have said about other tribes before? This Central Africam Kasai lot is so tribally bigoted.
Bembas are such tribally bigoted and thieving Kasais.
I used to work with an Easterner who disparaged Tongas daily. His wife is Tonga, making his children half Tonga – though he would never accept that.
I don’t understand the brain dysfunction required to think so illogically.