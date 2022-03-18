Ministers advised to avoid divisive statements

*CARELESS REGIONAL POLITICS HIGHLY DANGEROUS*

By Prince Chanda.

New dawn government and it’s officials especially cabinet ministers should exercise maximum responsibility in their utterances as opposed of them making frivolous statements that may may lead to anarchy.

Finance minister claimed PF never built schools in southern, another claimed, PF never built roads in southern Province, the one in charge of agriculture said PF never delivered fertiliser in southern Province and the latest being uninformed Hon Masebo, minister for health who went further to shamelessly claim PF never built health post in southern Province.

All these reckless and careless statements are aimed at creating tension in the country for a particular region to feel marginalized and hated by the previous regime. What makes matters worse is when these guys fail to apologize after being told their evil statements are untrue.

The insensitivity is not only from these novice appointed ministers, the first person to make these uncalled statements was his EXCELLENCY the President of this Republic President HH7. What President HH and his cabinet are profiling is a dangerous trajectory for a peaceful united nation that may turn out to be very expensive and incomprehensible by the cabal of liars running government. It should be regretted that we have a government thriving on malice and hatred towards a regime whose works they would never match come what may.

If there is a province PF developed ,it’s southern Province, there is no province with most expensive infrastructure than southern Province.

This is the reason why the regime had to hoodwink youths in Kitwe over the black mountain, pretending to be giving them the black mountain as promised ,only for it to end up given to outsiders. This insensitivity is pricy,if the promise was to gunner votes, which the UPND got, what is the rationale of giving the mountain to those outside copper belt? Government in , government out, we all know that that mountain is always strategic to the benefit of those on the copper belt. I hope and pray that the President will rethink the activities of his inept ministers who are square pegs in round holes *(misfits)*.

*WE NEED PEACE AND UNITY. WE CANNOT AFFORD TO BE RHETORICAL OVER THIS BY SAYING ONE THING AND DOING ANOTHER*

I remain *Hadliner*