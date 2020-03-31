Ministers Kapyongo, Malanji quarantined for covid-19

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kapyongo and foreign affairs minister Malanji are some of the ministers quarantined for Coronavirus.

The two travelled to covid-19 epicentre countries in the past month.

Health minister Chitalu Chilufya is also supported to be quarantined because he traveled to an affected country in the same period but government resolved that it would send wrong signals.

Most people will remember how sickly minister Chilufya looked the day he announced the first confirmed cases of Coronavirus. If Chilufya is denying this, let him get a photo of the page in his passport showing the last country he visited and when.

Chilufya is using the publicity for his running mate if not actual PF presidential candidate.

Earlier in the morning, Minister Chilufya announced that some permanent secretaries and ministers have been quarantined over the Coronavirus.