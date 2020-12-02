Ministry of health pay Kalusha Bwalya K16m to supply gowns but…

It has emerged that Former footballer, Kalusha Bwalya’s company was awarded a contract to supply and deliver 100,000 surgical gowns to support the fight and response towards Covid-19 pandemic.

The contract was for a total sum of K16.7million.

Kalusha’s company Cauza Investments Zambia Ltd, failed to supply the material and sub-contracted another company, Kelzchi Ltd to supply him with the disposable surgical gowns at the cost of K11.2million.

Kelzchi also hired other firms to supply them with the material.

Last week the Ministry of Health paid Caluza Investments the contract sum for the supply totalling K16.7million through their account held at ABSA Bank.

The suppliers of the Covid-19 materials to Kalusha Bwalya have since reported the matter to the Police and obtained court orders to compel ABSA to verify that Kalusha’s company was paid the said amount by Ministry of Health.