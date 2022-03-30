Ministry says medicines available in hospitals

*MEDICINE IS AVAILABLE IN HEALTH CENTERS, Thabo Kawana*

By NewsMakers

Ministry of Information and Media Spokesperson Thabo Kawana says there is no health centre in Zambia where there’s no medicine.

Kawana says all Health posts have medicine but some do not have certain medicine. He was speaking today at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital when he was Inspecting the situation of drug shortages in the country, as per some media reports.

Kawana argues that in fact those who access NHIMA services are able to get any medicine.

And Kawana has assured Zambians that before this week concludes all Health centers will be equipped with all medicines. He has disclosed that government has in fact procured the medicine but it is being tested to ensure that it is safe.