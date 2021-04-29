Miti asks God to reset Zambia

Laura Miti writes :
I am in almost painful envy of the calm President Joe Biden has restored to the US.
Nothing outstanding. Just normality, order – a sense of an adult in the room.
Sure God, can’t Zambia have that. I am not asking for dramatic economic change or our poverty levels to go down over night.
Just a reset Mwelesa, so we start again.
A restoration of respect for the rule of law. A sense that the country is being led.
God in heaven Please.
COMMENTS
This the true cost of overpriced infrastructure PF keeps boasting about. Bear in mind the first Eurobond is due for full repayment in September next year.
These loans and poor planning messed up the currency which was around K4 per USD when RB left office.
In less than ten years PF managed to reverse all the gains presidents Frederick Chiluba and Levy Mwanawasa made under the highly indebted poor countries (HIPC) initiative which freed the country from debt and sparked economic growth in the 2000s.
All it takes is political will to turn things around. This what Tendai Biti did as Finance Minister in Zimbabwe and the late Emmanuel Kasonde under the first MMD government.
God only helps those who help themselves. Stop cowering in prayers and instead start campaigning against corrupt Lungu and his rotten PF. Only Zambians can save themselves against this brutal and callous regime.
God our father who at in heaven, you are a listening father,save our country. We cry to you now before the worst comes to be. We have seen countries tearing apart because of thirsty pieces of silver. Forbid this in our country. Yes money is flying in around and its final mission is to enslave citizens. Save us dear lord we pray.
IT CAN NOT BE SAID BETTER THAN THIS.
WE ARE FED UP OF THIS CADRERISM ALL OVER.
EVEN AT THE TOP.
SURE GOD PLEASE.
LET THERE BE CALM AND NORMALIS IN OUR LAND