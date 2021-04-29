Miti asks God to reset Zambia

Laura Miti writes :

I am in almost painful envy of t he calm President Joe Biden has restored to the US.

Nothing outstanding. Just normality, order – a sense of an adult in the room.

Sure God, can’t Zambia have that. I am not asking for dramatic economic change or our poverty levels to go down over night.

Just a reset Mwelesa, so we start again.

A restoration of respect for the rule of law. A sense that the country is being led.

God in heaven Please.