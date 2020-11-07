MMD in PF more disturbed by Bill 10’s death

By George Sichula

NDC COPPERBELT PROVINCIAL CHAIRMAN

I remember how President Lungu was supported by all true greens in 2015. In 2016 after forming Government, he decided to deal with everyone who was closer to our former Head of State, Mr Michael Chilufya Sata. The message was clear that he never wanted to work closely with the true greens. We heard that he was advised to keep distance with the old members to avoid familiarity. To do so, some were sent in foreign missions to finish them politically while others were simply sidelined up to this point.

Now that Bill 10 has collapsed, the true greens have started regrouping themselves to see if they can try to save the party from dying. They have vowed to reposses their party. You will notice that the MMD are the only ones endorsing Predident Lungu for 2021 while all the PF members are quiet. Very soon you will see a very big crack between the so-called PF true greens and the MMD die hards . These guys survive Governments( Bakwata imitima shalusato). You will notice that they are more disturbed at the collapse of Bill 10 than the PF members.

President Lungu has now become vulnerable politically because people have already started positioning themselves within the PF. Things are very clear now that he will not stand in 2021. Those who are good at positioning themselves have already started talking with the opposition because the PF does not stand a chance next year. As we speak, the PF members are sitting on a volcano. Wait for serious drama this January. The PF members feel unsafe with the candidature of President lungu. There are many legal issues surrounding the big man, and this has caused serious divisions in the PF.

We see President Lungu become more vulnerable politically as we get closer to elections. All his bootlickers have sensed a shift. Do not be surprised to see people like Dora Siliya joining the Alliance.

The fight is now between the true greens and the PF hijackers(MMD).