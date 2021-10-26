MMD praises UPND for love shown to PF

Former youth chairman in the Movement for multi party Democracy MMD Dauzen Tembo has commended the ruling United party for national development UPND for not venting their wrath on PF supporters after the August 12 elections.

Mr Tembo has described President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND leadership as people with soft hearts that are tolerant.

In the statement made available to the media, Mr Tembo disclosed that when the PF ousted the MMD in 2011, he along with many other MMD members by then MMD Lusaka provincial chairman William Banda among others were brutally beaten and persecuted over issues that were purely political by some named pf officials.

Mr Tembo further says the move was merely done as a way to remind the Mmd that their time in office was over.

He narrates that they pf made them dance to their tune by putting them in a land cruiser with handicap and drove them back to Lusaka for no reason all in the name of wanting to harm them.

He said the PF should be grateful that the UPND has not taken their route following victory in the August 12 polls.

He has since appealed to the UPND to continue with the humility demonstrated thus far since ascending to power.

Cue in……..