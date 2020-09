The MMD has toll off Electoral Commission of PF, saying party President Nevers Mumba won’t attend the meeting it has scheduled for him. MMD National Secretary Elizabeth Chitika has told the ECZ that such meetings should have been held before the votes were cast in the Lukashya by-election which PF and ECZ rigged.

Yesterday, the discredited ECZ summoned Mumba over his revelations of massive rigging in the Lukashya by-election.