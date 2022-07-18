M’membe winning 2026 elections?

The Mast newspaper edition of yesterday carried a story by Christopher C. Mulwanda and entitled “Against all odds, Comrade M’membe will win by a landslide in 2026”.

The article was an opinion and it suggested that “Zambia’s fashionable Socialist Party (SP) will emerge victorious in the aftermath of the [14th] August 2026 general polls”.

It also contained the following text: “The UPND should brace themselves for a rude shock as the ironic twist of fate spells painful defeat for the Bally-led regime in 2026. The SP will undoubtedly win by a landslide because the electorate have regretted having voted for the UPND whose governance system purely hinges on vengeance and vindictiveness, mainly targeting officials from the previous regime. This is uncalled for as it soils the sacred character of democracy and human justice. … Today Zambians regret having enthroned HH and his cohorts. They optimistically thought he would reduce mealie meal price to K50 and fuel price to less than K10 per liter. For this reason, we need the Socialist Party that is anchored on humility, honesty, equity and solidarity. Let us all rally behind the socialist fire brand in the name of FM8 (Fred M’membe the eighth president).”

It is good to dream! Dreams are allowed by the Zambia constitution. Mulwanda, just like M’membe, has every right to dream of M’membe being in State House. Everyone, once in a while, dreams of being in State House. And as long as M’membe campaigns lawfully and peacefully let him go for it. The people will then make the decision. It is not enough, however, for the Socialist Party to simply say that it will win the election and M’membe is already there. There is a lot of work it should put in for it to take the reigns of state power. Unless M’membe thinks that the 2026 elections will be held in his Utopia or with no opponents the way ECL promised to hand over power to himself.

The Socialist Party has the insurmountable task of convincing over 30,000 newly-recruited teachers (now undoubtedly identifying with the UPND), the impending newly recruited 11,000 medical staff and the millions of ordinary parents whose children are now attending free education classes.

We have to admit that nothing stops M’membe being a president one day. As for those calling for his presidency, we say “careful what you wish for”.

For every unbiased observer, it is clear that for The Socialist Party, State House is just a dream. It is easier for the PF to bounce back in 2026 than for the SP to have a good run in 2026. The Socialist Party is still in its infancy. It can only win presidential elections in 15 or 20 years. Remember how ahead of the 2021 elections M’membe said “zivoteke” and said that Zambians would vote for “the real reds” and not UPND? In the end, it ended in tears.

This is the same political party which failed to entice the youth who had their booth removed from town into rioting during the African Union Summit. How will it mobilise millions of votes?

The Socialist Party and M’membe first need to build a trustworthy relationship of respect and mutual trust with Zambians. The SP then has to get councilors, then MPs to then have a chance to win presidential elections. We understand the lack of choice for our former workmates now at The Mast. They have to project M’membe as a potential winner even when he is too far from State House. They don’t enjoy freedoms to author unbiased and objective Op-Eds. But they should ask themselves how many MPs the Socialist Party has. How many councilors around Zambia do the socialists boast of? 5? Meanwhile the party has 0 mayors and 0 MPs. It seems that the Socialist Party has to make do with decibels on the airwaves, on social media and in papers. But they have nothing tangible to point at on the ground.

Additionally, are Zambians ready to abandon democracy as we have known it with its attendant capitalism and go the socialist route with its totalitarian leadership as we see it elsewhere? One would seem to think that Soviet Union ideas and Commandante Fidel Castro’s modus operandi collapsed a long time ago and have no room in modern day governance because they are so outdated.

Further analysis of yesterday’s article by The Mast leads us to more questions.

Is Mr M’membe honest and humble as suggested?

On being honest, let people ask the former workers of The Post and even those he chased from The Mast after using them, what they think. Did he tell them the honest truth about about the salaries they were not earning while he was getting paid? Did he tell the truth about the state of taxes of the The Post newspaper? What makes people think that he will now tell the truth in politics if there are doubts with his honest over how he handled matters of The Post newspaper?

On being humble, again ask what his workers were/are called. It would seem that “Idiots” is the man’s favourite term for people that work for him day in and day out even though they can sometimes have to sacrifice by going for periods where they have salary arrears of 6 months at a time.

We won’t make our opinion on whether he will be president one day. But anyone who has to make an opinion has to analyse why M’membe doesn’t seem to sustain any friendships or political connections. We ask, where are the people he worked with when The Post was started? What happened to the shareholding? Where are the people he worked with at the beginning of the MMD? Where are the people he worked with when he was Michael Sata’s number on praise singer? What happened between him and Wynter Kabimba? Why is he overshadowing Dr Musumaili and coming out as if he is the one who brought the Socialist Party funder Neville Roy Singham on board? (For those who don’t know, Dr Musumali is the one who knew American businessman and founder and former chairman of ThoughtWorks who now funds M’membe’s party. But Dr Musumali is now ku wire while new people from PF, like Kaunda, Moonga and Frank Bwalya, are treated with special attention.) Watch these friendships crumble ahead of the 2026 elections.

2026 is too far anyway to worry about M’membe winning it. But the media should learn to balance sides. Tell tell the truth about M’membe. Don’t gloss over. It is just surprising that while Zambians are celebrating the recruitment of 30 thousand plus teachers, while Zambians are celebrating the successful hosting of the AU, and while Zambians are celebrating the winning of the 6th COSAFA Championship title, he is busy campaigning based on lies that Zambians regret. The Mast is pushing Dr. Fred M’membe out of touch with reality. Or is he the one forcing The Mast to sound so out of touch with reality? The reality is that 2026 will be between the UPND and the PF. SP and M’membe are still in the same category of wannabes like Sean Tembo, Chilufya Tayali, Harry Kalaba and, retrospectively, Siulapwa, Cosmo Mumba and Eric Chanda.

Let the Mast stop feeding Fred with self-praise. Such skewed, blatantly self-serving political commentaries only lead to depression. They border on narcissism. We went through this tortious ordeal at The Post. But we are now in a modern Zambia, where propaganda and manipulation no longer work. M.membe hasn’t learnt from history that you can’t use your business for politics and also for self-praise, hoping it will rub off others. It’s appalling.

Anyway Congratulations M’membe Fred on winning by a landslide victory of 85% the 2026 elections held yesterday and declared by the Mast newspaper.

