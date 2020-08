Over 650 houses in Mindolo North were last night razed down by Kitwe City Council officials accompanied by Zambia police officers for allegedly being built on land owned by Mopani Copper Mines.

The land in question was however allocated by Kitwe City Council and the developers paid for all the charges, some even acquired title deeds from the Ministry of Lands.

The destruction has sparked an uproar in Kitwe and among PF cadres who have described the act as decampaigning PF.