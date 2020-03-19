Mopani miners dread acquiring coronavirus

Editor,

Workers at Mopani copper at high risk of being infected with Corona virus.

They are subjecting workers to que up while awaiting to be Alcohol breathrised. Two things here, the contact in those lines puts workers at high risk. Two the same breathrisers are a risk as each and every employee has to blow in that same machine which is not properly sanitized.

Other mines have suspended the process of breathrising during this period of corona virus. Government should come in otherwise things are bad, a lot of foreigners come to this mine, truck drivers just to name a few.

Miner