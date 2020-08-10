More condemn Lusambo’s insult to millions of poor Zambians

Prophetess Valerie Msoni has condemned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for asserting that K2 million Kwacha is nothing.

Prophet Msoni said It is absolutely being insensitive to the majority suffering Zambians. She has asked Lusambo to withdraw his statement and apologise to Zambians and to the family of the first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda. She asserts that the statement is unfortunate and disappointing..

A few day ago, Lusambo said K2million is nothing to people like him and President Lungu’s daughter Tasila because they are billionaires.

Lusambo futhter said Colonel Panji Kaunda and his brothers missed an opportunity to better their lives when their father, Dr Kenneth Kaunda was president for 27 years, saying “when you are an idiot, it doesn’t mean that even the next person has to be an idiot.”