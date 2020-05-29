More corruption at ministry of health

CHITALU CHILUFYA STRIKES AGAIN

Here we go, minister of health Chitalu Chilufya and his girlfriend PS Kaku awarding nondescript companies owned by relatives and party cadres to supply face masks at K5 million.

All this is just corruption with impunity. Most of the money will go to Chilufya’s pockets and the face masks the ministry will get are the ones that were donated.

This K5 million can be pumped into Mulingushi textiles which can then make face masks using local material. But no. The money has to be given to individuals and shared among government officials.

Chiyeni Kanswaya, the pompwe in the photo is conduit who has been given the K5 million.