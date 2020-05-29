More corruption at ministry of health

CHITALU CHILUFYA STRIKES AGAIN
Here we go, minister of health Chitalu Chilufya and his girlfriend PS Kaku awarding nondescript companies owned by relatives and party cadres to supply face masks at K5 million.
All this is just corruption with impunity. Most of the money will go to Chilufya’s pockets and the face masks the ministry will get are the ones that were donated.
This K5 million can be pumped into Mulingushi textiles which can then make face masks using local material. But no. The money has to be given to individuals and shared among government officials.
Chiyeni Kanswaya, the pompwe in the photo is conduit who has been given the K5 million.
COMMENTS
We are abroad , we left Z cas of jobs , every morning wen u check yr watsapp all wat u hear , or read is about corruption and how the PF leadership has failed us, failing to govern 15million people Kwena, it’s so sad .
Watchdog you seriously are puting the PF in a mess , what is the problem if the contract was awarded genuinely and wether it’s PF cadres so long they have a company and submitted all documents and it’s bonus that it’s PF people as well getting some share of the cake , please refrain from these sort of PF image damage , and PF members let me be straight forward go to ba kateka tell him to stop this nonsense as it is damaging PF as a party what’s wrong with party guys getting some contract ? Nothing wrong , it’s just jealousy