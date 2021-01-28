More deadly medicine recalled

MORE DRUGS RECALLED

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Kennedy Malama has announced the recall of more medicines.

In his letter dated 25th January 2021, Dr. Malama has stated that Aspirin 75mg tablets from a batch USP No. ET-905 manufactured by Wintech Pharmaceuticals of India, be withdrawn from circulation.

He has directed Medical Stores and International Drug Company to immediately withdraw the batch of aspirins from circulation.

He said the Provincial and District Health directors must remove from pharmacy the said medicines.

Dr. Malama said this as a result of the advice that has been given to his office by the Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA).