More question motive for deploying soldiers

Laura Miti writes
The President has deployed the army to maintain peace.
Hmm!
Against which threat to peace that the police have failed to address so that we require soldiers on the streets??
The army that did not come out during the gassing which spread panic and shocking violence in communities is coming out now, ahead of an election🤔?
Yayi, ine I am convinced that there is a reason for this deployment, but it is not to protect citizens.
Batiuzeko story inangu ba Kateka.
Share this post
COMMENTS
There is so much indiscipline in the country. Let’s have soldiers on the streets. This impunity is unacceptable. And please soldiers – do what you do — slap those that deserve to be slapped: irrespective of political affiliation, gender, etc, etc.
Police are already on ground, honestly there is no need to send soldiers. There is nor war. They should be in barracks and vote as well.
Dying horses always kick around.