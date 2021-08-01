More question motive for deploying soldiers

Laura Miti writes

The President has deployed the army to maintain peace.

Hmm!

Against which threat to peace that the police have failed to address so that we require soldiers on the streets??

The army that did not come out during the gassing which spread panic and shocking violence in communities is coming out now, ahead of an election🤔?

Yayi, ine I am convinced that there is a reason for this deployment, but it is not to protect citizens.

Batiuzeko story inangu ba Kateka.