More South African companies close in Zambia

STYLE, LEGIT and BEAVER CANOE clothes  outlets   have closed in Zambia.

This follows the closure of Retailability, the South African Clothing Company which owns the outlets.

In Zambia,  a lot of  Customers still have unclaimed  clothes and shoes they bought through Laybyes , but had not collected these items because they had not finished paying up at the time of the closure.

The Watchdog understands that staff have not been guided on how they will settle unexpected closure.

The outlets were  Closed on  10/07/2020. There were three Stores at Cosmopolitan Mall, one at East Park, One at Levy Mall , one at Kafue mall and one at kafubu Mall.

 

