More vote diplomats brought in

MORE DIPLOMATS RECALLED TO BEEF UP THE PF PROPAGANDA, RIGGING MACHINERY
The PF has continued bringing back civil servants they had sent in the diplomatic missions to beef up their campaigns, especially the propaganda machinery which is chaired by Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga.
Huzaifa Jada (in the photo) PF ambassador to Saudi Arabia has also been brought back and is a key key person in the rigging. Jada is coordinating a lot of corrupt activists.
So far Emmanuel Mwamba and Anthony Mukwita have been in the country, but now with pressure mounting, they have recalled First Press Secretaries from Zambian Missions abroad namely Warren Simwaka (USA) and Bangwe Naviley (India) to reinforce the media team. Jerry Munthali from Turkey is also coming.
The team comprises others like Amos Chanda who is the deputy together with Emmanuel Mwamba. Others are State House Permanent Secretary Christy Kalulu, ZNBC news editor Kennedy Bwalya, State House political adviser Chris Zumani Zimba, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza and some Tanzanian nationals.
Apparently State House Press Aide Isaac Chimpampe has been sidelined in all these evil schemes and is not even part of their WhatsApp group and meetings they hold at their Ibex Hill offices where they determine which stories to approve for news on ZNBC, Daily Mail and Times of Zambia government media houses.
At their offices are lots of phone handsets labelled according to Provinces where PF identified callers pretend to be calling from various places in the country are lined up for calling Radio and television stations despising the opposition.
They use fake names to call Radio and television stations and also use fake Facebook accounts of names mainly from regions they perceive are aren’t PF.
While they are all gathered here and getting government salaries, works in their government offices here and outside is suffering.
COMMENTS
They are not serving any national interest, the diplomats who have been recalled, but simply taking care of their personal interests and those of the gang in power. Zambia has been truly invaded by those from other countries wishing to perpetuate their stay in power. Zambians wake up.
Its a bunch crooks who are misleading the PF leadership that all is well on ground in order to line up their pockets for the last lap. We are equal to the task and the majority of the people are on our side. That is our strength. No matter how hard they try things are have fallen apart for the once Mighty PF nothing will save it from the impending defeat. Their efforts are fruitless it is just trying to do DAMAGE CONTROL at the wrong time. What strategy are they putting up at the last moment that will make PF a Party of choice any more. Those crooks are just pretending yet down their hearts they know that the ONCE MIGHTY PF is on its way out. How many schemes have they tried to destabilize the UPND Alliance the from the infamous Bill 10, Buying counsellors, MPS, Bribing Traditional leaders, the Clergy, Market Fires, Gassings, Arrests of HH to Civil Servants Debt Swap. God shined his light on late M.C. Sata and PF in 2011 now he has shifted his position to HH and UPND Alliance and that is it. Those should realize their efforts to dribble 18 million plus Zambians is an evil scheme that will not succeed because their effort is like swimming against big waves. The UPND Alliance and HH’s strength is the majority Zambians who have been injured in so many ways by the once Mighty PF. The UPND Alliance has become Rock Hard and its membership has increased that is the reason you don’t see many people turning out in red attire. Its now Watermelon strategy. In fact I would urge the guys to eat the last meals and all that which goes with it from high TABLE for the last time.
After the Rwandan arms incident Lungu has not learnt a lesson. Now a Russian registered ship carrying arms is headed to Zambia. The ship has been intercepted by a EU country. A Zambian flag was imbedded on ship.