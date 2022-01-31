Most popular sports to bet on in Africa

Africans are crazy about sports, from football, rugby, athletics, boxing, basketball, hockey, netball, and other sports. The love for sports has recently been replicated in betting, where more and more people are continually being lured into the venture. With so many betting brands operating across the continent and many sporting events taking place globally, the options are unlimited for everyone who wants to try their hand at sports betting.

While there are so many sports disciplines to bet on, some of them are far more popular than others in terms of their appeal to bettors. Here, we look at the most popular sports for betting in the continent.

#1. Football

Football is a sport that has captivated followers worldwide, and it is one of the most popular to watch and wager on. The quantity of competing operators fighting for your attention has resulted in continuously outstanding odds on key events from prominent bookies, owing to their popularity.

Due to its sophisticated, strategic character, football betting also has some of the fascinating markets in the betting world. There are also several promos available and excellent odds on a variety of events at the Betway casino Zambia.

#2. Horse Racing

Horse racing betting, which is based on another of the world’s most popular sports, usually gives great odds. This is particularly true due to the predominance of BOG promotions, which are unique to these races and provide a significant strategic advantage.

Aside from strategy, many people will always consider this to be the purest form of sports betting, and hence the finest sport for betting, thanks to widespread live coverage that makes you feel like you are deep in the action. Horse racing, of course, differs from many of the other sports on this list in terms of the amount of contestants. However, the equally vast array of fantastic markets makes the most of those chances, turning this into a major plus.

#3. Tennis

Tennis is often regarded as the greatest sport to bet on according to the Betway insider. To be fair, nothing else comes close to its action-packed fury. With bettors capable of betting on every point, set, and game, having a wager on such a sport just sweetens the bargain. While not the most popular in Africa, you can get some fantastic odds on large tournaments like Wimbledon and live streaming of some incredible duels because licensing rights aren’t as rigorous as they are in other sports.

#4. Cricket

There’s nothing like cricket to lose yourself in if you’re seeking for a sport to sink your teeth into. It is not only extremely complex and strategic, but it also comes in a variety of formats, including Test cricket and T20 cricket. Even better, you can pretty much select the form of cricket you want to wager on at the finest cricket betting sites. A fantastic collection of well-thought-out and imaginative cricket markets on Betway encourages you to look at the game from a variety of perspectives, with the finest betting sites guaranteeing that you have access to all the information and updates you require throughout long matches. Cricket betting does what all of the finest sports betting should: it enhances the whole enjoyment of the game, both in winning and losing.