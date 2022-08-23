Most popular team in all 5 European leagues

Football is one of the most popular sports in the world for a variety of different reasons.

Many fall in love with the game from a young age as they continue to play it with their family and friends, while others fall in love after watching the sport and some of the world’s best competitions. Indeed, there is no denying that Europe’s top five leagues have helped to enhance the passion that some have.

For instance, the Premier League is widely cited as the best league because of the clubs and stars it boasts, which is why we continue to see many flock to the Betway casino Zambia platform where they are able to enjoy their favorite casino games while they have a wager on one of the numerous matches being played on the pitch at the same time!

In this article, though, we thought we would take a look at which team is the most popular in each of the five major European leagues; the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, German Bundesliga, and Ligue 1. Some will be more controversial than others, but that is what makes each league one of the best in the entire world, and not just on the continent!

England’s Premier League

This is perhaps the most difficult league to try and highlight which team is the most popular, as it could be argued that there are five different choices. Manchester United and Liverpool are perhaps among the chief suspects as each of them has a huge social media following, while some will argue that Arsenal are also near the top of the list because of what they managed to do during the heydays of Arsene Wenger.

Of course, recent history would suggest that Chelsea and Manchester City can each be included, thus highlighting why so many continue to head to Betway and place bets on this competition! Each of the five football clubs have a solid history, which has helped enhance their appeal all over the world.

La Liga

A little more straightforward than the Premier League, although it is still hard to determine which team is the most popular in La Liga; especially when you have the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

The two clubs are among the most iconic in the world and both have won everything there is to win in the sport on multiple occasions. Indeed, it is incredibly difficult to separate each of them.

Serie A

Juventus? Inter Milan? AC Milan? As you can see, there is a growing theme in Europe’s top leagues regarding finding the most popular team, as the quality that each of them provide is making it rather difficult.

Each team has had a number of iconic players to represent them over certain eras, which is why Serie A has been one of the best European leagues to have ever existed. Juventus perhaps edge it in regard to social media following, but it is a close call…

Germany’s Bundesliga & Ligue 1

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have to be considered the clear-cut winners in regards to the most popular teams in their respective leagues, surely?! Both have dominated their leagues in recent years, although PSG were pipped two seasons ago by Lille but recently squashed them 7-1 in a tie that saw Kylian Mbappe score inside the first eight seconds!

Not much else can really be said about these two.

Final Thoughts

Given that it is rare to find a team that is more popular than the others in Europe’s top leagues is what allows us to really love football! We all have a favorite team for a variety of different reasons, and that really helps us to be passionate about the game we all love!