Motorist on phone kills 2 school children

A fatal Accident has occurred at Mpongwe turn off in Luanshya.

Two school-going children, one school boy and a girl from the same household were killed on the spot, and one boy sustained severe brain injury.

The driver, a lady driving a Nissan Murano Registration number BAG 7553 lost control and rammed into the children who were walking home from school along the road.

Onlookers have stated that the lady driver was on the phone and playing loud music.

The driver has been rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

