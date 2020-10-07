MP Kopulande wants parliament to halt teaching of graphic sex in schools

SEBASTIAN KOPULANDE MOVES PRIVATE MEMBER’S MOTION IN PARLIAMENT TO URGE GOVERNMENT TO IMMEDIATELY SUSPEND COMPREHENSIVE SEXUALITY EDUCATION (CSE)

Lusaka-Wednesday 7th October 2020

Chembe Member of Parliament Dr. Sebastian Kopulande is expected to move a private parliamentary member’s motion to urge government to immediately suspend the implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Zambia.

This is according to the Parliamentary Order Paper for items coming up for discussion in Parliament on Wednesday.

CSE has been condemned by many stakeholders as it is deemed graphic, inappropriate and extensively offends cultural,

religious and family values.

CSE is also condemned for teaching children to accept, respect and tolerate practices of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Trans (LGBT) community.

CSE is a component of Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights(SRH&R) which is being implemented at the Ministry of Health to curb teen pregancies, sexual abuse, child marriage and the provision of what is called “safe abortions”.

SRH&R is also condemned for providing contraceptives and abortion services to adolescents as prevention to unwanted pregnancies in adolescents.

In Zambia, CSE has targeted children from Grade 5 to Grade 12.

Vice President Hon Inonge Wina last week announced the suspension of further implementation of CSE until a multi-sectoral technical working group approved the new standards, curriculum, and text books of CSE.