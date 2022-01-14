MP Zulu rubbishes ACC

Indeed the state is now useless

MEZI LAWMAKER REFUSES TO COOPERATE WITH THE COMMISSION

The Anti-Corruption Commission today summoned Lumezi lawmaker Munir Zulu for him to avail information and substantiate his allegations that he has publicly made in the recent past which border on bringing the reputation of the Commission into disrepute.

Mr. Zulu was given an opportunity by the Commission to provide specific information of his allegations made in some sections of the media that he has bribed ACC officers before. This was with a view to enable the Commission institute investigations into the allegations.

The Commission is utterly disappointed with the behaviour of Mr. Zulu who after being given an opportunity to officially lodge his complaints, stormed out of the Commission offices in the company of his lawyers without courtesy. Further, the Commission is saddened by sentiments uttered by Mr. Zulu alleging that the institution wants to arrest him and inject him with a foreign substance in order to eliminate him. These allegations are baseless and unfounded.

The Commission is concerned with Mr. Zulu’s continuous media attacks on the integrity and professional conduct of the officers and the institution on allegations which he has failed to substantiate. The Commission wishes to remind Mr. Zulu that ACC is an important governance agency of the State and it will continue to discharge its functions as mandated by law.

It is unfortunate that Mr. Zulu has continued to rush to media houses to seek attention and discredit hard working officers and the reputation of the Commission.

Queen K. Chibwe (Mrs)

ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION SPOKESP