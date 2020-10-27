MPEZENI campaigns for Lungu

Paramount Chief MPEZENI of the Ngoni speaking people says Zambians should give President Edgar Lungu maximum votes in the 2021 elections, according to PF government media.

Speaking when a team from the Patriotic Front Mobilization committee led by Mr.Bizwell Mutale paid a courtesy call on him at his Ephendukeni Palace in Chipata district, Eastern province, Paramount Chief Mpezeni said the country will lose direction if wrong people are elected to form Government.

Paramount Chief MPEZENI said President EDGAR LUNGU remains the right person to lead the country forward because he has the ability to do so.

” There is need for Eastern Province to give President LUNGU maximum votes in 2021 because he is a son of the soil and has got love for everyone.The ruling party should not make a mistake to allow the opposition to bring confusion in the country but ensure they mobilize and ensure President Edgar Lungu bounces back into power,. I get surprised when I hear that some opposition party is claiming that they have made inroads here in Eastern province, get it from me that is not true,” Paramount Chief Mpezeni said.

” President LUNGU is working to better the lives of all Zambians but some opposition political parties are only focusing on negatives. No one can neglect his own son and President Lungu is a son of the soil and I could only say that Zambians vote for him in numbers next year because we will suffer if you vote for wrong people, ” He said.

And Paramount Chief Mpezeni urged the PF mobilization committee members to ensure that they sensitise Zambians on the need to register as voters do that they can vote for Lungu.