Mphoha looks to continue diversifying

MPHOHA LOOKS TO CONTINUE INNOVATING, DIVERSIFYING

LONDON – The 18 million people of Zambia enjoy a constitutional democracy established in 1991.

Like many Western nations, the Zambian governmental system is headed by a president elected by the popular will of the people. The president leads a government consisting of three branches, the executive, a multi-party legislature and judiciary. Like the United States and other free nations, the Zambian form of governance is underpinned by a separation of powers. As an emerging democracy and developing nation, Zambia has received support from other developed and wealthy nations. For example, the United States recently announced a US$1.9 billion five-year development strategy for Zambia. The US considers Zambia an important ally and trading partner.

It imported US$66.1 million in copper, cobalt, precious stones and cotton from Zambia in 2019 while Zambia purchased US$83.9 million in products from the US in the form of machinery, rubber and vehicles. Other geopolitical entities, such as the European Union (EU), also provide a variety of aid packages to Zambia.

One example is €2 million allocated to UNICEF to address the effects of droughts on Zambian children and for COVID-19 response. However, there is a consensus among the private business sector within Zambia that aid from foreign nations will never be an ultimate solution for making this land-locked African nation a long-term economic success. Rather, the destiny of the next generation of Zambians will be decided by the entrepreneurial spirit of the people themselves. What is key is the ability of Zambians to lift themselves to a position of economic vitality and to build a modern nation that competes on a global scale.

A Zambian business leader who personifies a self-deterministic philosophy for his country is Clever Mpoha, the founder and chief executive officer of Savenda Group. Mpoha, born to humble circumstances in a remote Zambian village, emerged from his rural beginnings of herding farm animals as a youth to obtaining a university-level education. After garnering experience on several jobs, he moved forward with the launch of what is today one of the most successful pan-African enterprises on the continent. He started with just US$1,000. But Mpoha said if he can build an international enterprise from scratch, so can a lot of other Zambians. He added that, right now, there are uncounted numbers of boys and girls living in rural areas without modern facilities who will rise up to be the future architects of a great African nation. In his recent book, Mpoha writes: “I would like to see Africans taking charge of their own problems. We will not develop if we have to wait for people outside Africa to bring solutions to our continent. We are the people who understand the kinds of challenges we face and the best way we can solve them. I know that will never be an easy task, but we can do it.” As for aid from other nations, Mpoha noted: “Charity will never solve our problems. There is no country that has developed due to aid… we must embrace entrepreneurship in Africa because it has proved to help many other nations to develop.” Mpoha sees recent action as positive indications for the coming decade. One is the recent signing of the landmark African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. This measure eliminated 97 percent of tariffs on the importation of goods. It also weeded out an array of other sticky trade barriers. Since the day he launched Savenda Group in 1997, Mpoha’s perspective has been determinately pan-African. Zambia may spot a population of 18 million, but the African continent commands 1.3 billion people. That represents a formidable trading block if all African nations can increase cooperation and act as a more cohesive economic unit.

“If all African countries can begin to produce products and sell them within Africa, it will reduce the outflow of dollars to Europe, America, the Middle East and Asia,” he said. Mpoha also cites the efforts of the African Union (AU), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and key member nations for their increased efforts in recent years to build a strong African economic ecosystem. Even so, a pan-African vision starts at home and is built by one person, one business at a time, Mpoha said. His personal focus is on the continued expansion and diversification of Savenda Group.

What started as a small business selling a single product and staffed only by Mpoha and his wife, Esther, Savenda Group today is a US$300 million-a-year operation that creates more than 1,000 jobs directly or indirectly. While best known for its expertise in working with huge mining operations to handle supply management and logistics, Mpoha has eagerly plunged into other sectors. To name just a few examples, Savenda is among Zambia’s leading makers of low-energy LED lightbulbs – products produced locally, creating jobs for Zambians and creating sustainable energy alternatives. Savenda is also increasingly involved in the food sector.

The firm’s recent establishment of an innovative food market concept called FRESHMarket has drawn international attention for the way it leverages digital platforms to bolster local farmers. They enjoy increased incomes for producing fresh farm-to-table food for the residents of Lusaka. Savenda Printing is part of the company’s personal services industry and offers an array of services associated with printing, including retail stationery and office supplies, film development and specialised design services. Savenda Printing generates US$1.66 million in sales annually and employs 15 people. Certainly, these operations are small when compared to the major operations of Savenda, such as its contract with Chinese telecom giant Huawei as its primary distributor in Zambia or its power generator contracts with Airtel and MTN.

However, the larger goal for Mpoha is to continue to innovate, diversify and provide good-paying jobs and opportunities for the people of Zambia.