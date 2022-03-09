MT MERU IN TAX EVASION SCAM

Company duping government of it’s much needed revenue…..

A SCAM in which Mt. Meru, a local manufacturing company is importing refined oil disguised as Crude oil which is tax free has been unearthed.

According to a credible source within ZRA, Mt Meru is cheating the state by selling their products without invoices and in cash thereby denying the state its rightful share of Value Added Tax (VAT) revenues.

The source further disclosed that Mt. Meru has also been wrongfully declaring goods for exports and selling them on the domestic market thereby cheating the state again of right full tax and as a result, 16% VAT tax revenue is all lost and Government coffers remain bleeding as the monies go into individual pockets within ZRA and the named companies.

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) director of administration who is fully aware of the scourge is silent because he and his juniors are benefiting from these dubious transactions.

It has been further established that besides cooking oil, other companies are engaged in a similar syndicate with sectors most affected by this pilferage involving consumer products.