MTN continues robbing mobile money agents

Good evening ZWD,

Kindly expose the thieving by MTN Zambia. Just when I was thinking of when my agent line will be unblocked my MTN with alot of money in it, they have now even stolen my money from the simcard into what they call suspense account (of which I don’t know).

I am a full registered MTN agent with a agency contract with MTN float but this is what they are paying me for being a partner with them.

I am sure am not the only agent who is affected by this. I am calling upon all MTN agents country wide to withdraw their monies from MTN because it is not safe any longer. You may not cry like me today, but am sure you will be safer to withdraw your money, otherwise, you might cry tomorrow when all your money is gone.

I am very devastated now because all my hard earned capital is gone.

Below is the thieving text from MTN