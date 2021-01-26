MTN pathetic services, theft and f data bundles

MTN PATHETIC SERVICES, THEFT OF DATA BUNDLES

Dear Editor,

I wish to air out my frustrations and complaints through your media.

I live in kamwala south around goldcrest mall along ring road. We have a Tower (mast) less than 300 meters away but MTN Data Network is pathetic. My phone is 4G but I can barely even open a simple static website.

Every day after 20hrs the internet is so bad you can’t do anything even viewing a WhatsApp status is not possible. On top of poor service MTN billing system will nevertheless in the background chew your data. Your will just receive a message that your Data Bundles are depleted minus even browsing.

I have tried to call MTN call centre but because of cost cutting measures the call centre is useless when it comes to network related issues. They can’t even open an incident ticket that I can follow up on. It’s impossible to talk to senior employees in MTN with regards to customer service.

Please highlight our plight, this is pure stealing. Money in this economy is not easy to make then MTN wants to rob us of our hard earned money.

Please MTN install proper equipment at goldcrest, you are a big company.

ZICTA is busy sleeping, tracking online political offenders instead of testing network quality of some of these mobile providers and these company have now taken advantage.

Good day